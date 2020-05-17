Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,848,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,502,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 558,765 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 178,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,700 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

