AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $150.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

