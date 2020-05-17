CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,165 shares of company stock valued at $561,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.