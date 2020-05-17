Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $376.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,538 shares of company stock worth $26,328,278. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

