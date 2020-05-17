Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 487,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 211,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 386,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.