Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 487,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 211,691 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 386,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dell Inc. Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Dell Inc. Position Increased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.
AvalonBay Communities Inc Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.
CMS Energy Co. Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
CMS Energy Co. Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 ZTO Express Inc
Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 ZTO Express Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report