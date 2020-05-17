Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $377.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

