Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 537 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $64.80 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

