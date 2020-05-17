Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,389 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Corey Ian Sanders purchased 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $199,971.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 411,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $13.85 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

