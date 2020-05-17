Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Cato worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CATO opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Cato Corp has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

