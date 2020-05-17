Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

