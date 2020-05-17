D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,792,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNI opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.50. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

