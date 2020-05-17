CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9,315.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 184,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30,891.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 134,686 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.99. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

