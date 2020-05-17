Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Universal Electronics worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UEIC opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

