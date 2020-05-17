Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 541 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

