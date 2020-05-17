D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,842 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Western Digital by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.21 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

