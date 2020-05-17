Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.