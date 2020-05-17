Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $99,424.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,854.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,173,618 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

