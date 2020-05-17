Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $931,000 Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

