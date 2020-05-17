Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.