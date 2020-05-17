Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 94 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

