D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $547,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,984 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 645,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,148,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,967 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

