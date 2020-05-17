20,715 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after buying an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

