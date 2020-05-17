IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,978 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IAA were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IAA by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $35.73 on Friday. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

