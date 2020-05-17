Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

