Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.32 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.64%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

