Arizona State Retirement System Buys 9,209 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,413,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.