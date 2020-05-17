Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,863 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,254,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 155,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 304,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

INT opened at $21.07 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.