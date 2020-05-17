Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

