Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 485,973 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,790,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,038,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

IONS stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.