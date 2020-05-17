Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Stericycle worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Stericycle stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.