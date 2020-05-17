Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,434,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,787,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,837,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $63.28 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

