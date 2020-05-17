State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

GrubHub stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $977,196. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

