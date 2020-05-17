PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $27.72 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.