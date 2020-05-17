Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,478 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.51%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

