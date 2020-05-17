State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,284 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

