Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.22 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,572,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,513,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $23.48 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

