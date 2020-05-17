State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Invesco worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 504,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.