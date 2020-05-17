CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). CarGurus posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $167,347.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,169,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,313 shares of company stock worth $5,977,465 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after buying an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,982,000 after purchasing an additional 957,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in CarGurus by 395.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 810,549 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

