Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Purchases $86,800.00 in Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director John G. Boss purchased 10,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WNC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

