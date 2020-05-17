Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Purchases $86,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director John G. Boss purchased 10,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,345. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WNC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CarGurus Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
CarGurus Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Wabash National Co. Director Purchases $86,800.00 in Stock
Wabash National Co. Director Purchases $86,800.00 in Stock
John S. Moody Buys 5,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc Stock
John S. Moody Buys 5,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc Stock
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in NetApp Inc.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in NetApp Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report