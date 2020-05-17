John S. Moody Buys 5,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Stock

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FCPT stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

