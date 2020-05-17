Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetApp were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in NetApp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NetApp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Argus cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

NetApp stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

