State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

