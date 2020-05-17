State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,572 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

