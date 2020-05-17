Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

