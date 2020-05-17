Horan Securities Inc. Invests $89,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,504 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $468.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is Beach Investment Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is Beach Investment Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC
Horan Securities Inc. Invests $89,000 in Johnson & Johnson
Horan Securities Inc. Invests $89,000 in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report