Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 110.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 301,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,663 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

