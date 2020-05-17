Aperio Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 224.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,536 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

