Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $36.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

