Aperio Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 916.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 165,250.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

