Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 68,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

